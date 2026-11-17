DeSean Bishop has been on a mission all season long, and it has shown that he should be in the conversation for the Doak Walker Award, after being left off the watchlist earlier in the preseason. This is something that many Tennessee coaches and fans have made a push for, and it is safe to say that he is now firmly in the picture.

In fact, the talented running back was named a semifinalist when it comes to the award, meaning that he is among the second-to-last group that will be announced before the award is given out, as the finalists will be the only update to be made.

Here is more about the Doak Walker Award and exactly what the Tennessee workhorse is working towards.

Doak Walker Award Information

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands off the ball to running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Doak Walker Award honors the top running back in college football in the United States. Established in 1990, it is named in honor of Doak Walker, a former running back who played for the SMU Mustangs from 1945 to 1949 and in the National Football League (NFL) for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1955. The player is selected by the award's National Selection Committee, which consists of notable sportswriters, television commentators, analysts, radio sports personalities and former All-America and NFL All-Pro football players.[1] Recipients receive a bronze sculpture of Doak Walker, designed by artist Blair Buswell. The most recent winner of the award was Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame," According to Wikipedia.

The key point is that this is an award given out to the top running back in the country, and there isn't a doubt in my mind that he should be in the conversation after the season he is having. He has a total of 1,163 rushing yards (7th in the nation) on 230 carries (1st in the nation). He also has 13 touchdowns (tied for 9th in the nation).

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If things continue at this rate, it is safe to say that he will likely be listed as a finalist, if not win the award entirely.

This is something worth monitoring, especially as he chases the career rushing yardage leader honor at Tennessee, which is something that could be achieved before the end of the season.

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