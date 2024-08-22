Tennessee Recruiting In Review - Summer Months Bring Stars to Knoxville
Since Josh Heupel has taken over as the head football coach for the Tennessee Volunteers, there has been quiet a rivival of the once great football program in Knoxville, Tennessee. Under Josh Heupel's first three years as a head coach, the Vols have average 9 wins per season, the previous fifteen years of Vols Football? They averaged a whopping 6.5 wins per season.
Perhaps the most compelling part for Volunteer fans is that Heupel's roster only appears as if they will continue to get better in terms of the total talent pool. Just look at what he's added to the 2025 commitment list since June 1st.
- David Sanders Jr., OL -5star
- Lagonza Hayward, LB - 4star
- Douglas Utu, OL - 4star
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE - 4star
- Mariyon Dye, DL - 4star
- Travis Smith Jr., WR - 4star
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE - 4star
- Nic Moore, OL - 4star
- Jaedon Harmon, LB - 4star
- Christian Gass, LB - 4star
- Darrion Smith, DL - 3star
- Charles House, DL - 3star
- Tre Poteat, DB - 3star
It's been quiet the eventful summer for the Vols, adding to a recruiting class that already featured Five-star QB George MacIntyre. The Vols now rank No. 6 on the 247sports industry composite, No. 5 on On3.com, and No. 8 on Rivals with (23) commits in the class.
