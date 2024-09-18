Tennessee Recruiting Target Kesean Bowman Talks Latest Visit With Vols
Tennessee had many visitors on campus for last weekend’s game against Kent State which the Vols walked away with a 71-point win. One of the visitors was 2027 WR Kesean Bowman.
Bowman is a 6-foot-1 170-pound receiver from Brentwood Academy High School which is the same high school as five-star quarterback commit George MacIntyre. Bowman is related to Adarius Bowman who played at Oklahoma State, Devin Bowman who played at Georgia, and Michael Bowman who played at Alabama. D1 is in his jeans and many say that Kesean has the potential to be better than any of them.
The talented prospect visited the Vols and caught up with Tennessee on SI:
“My visit was amazing I had a great time. The visit met my expectations, I loved it,” Bowman said.
Bowman had the opportunity to talk to a 2026 commit, tight end Carson Sneed who is also an in-state prospect. “I spoke to Carson Sneed and it went well, he was just telling me all the great things about UT and why it’s home. I also spoke to Coach (Kelsey) Pope, Coach (Josh) Heupel, Coach (Joey) Halzle, and Coach (Max) Thurmond. That went great they showed a lot of love to me, more than any school has shown.”
He will be back for many games this season. Two are already set in stone and the third one is a potential gameday visit for him. “I will be back for the Florida game, the Alabama game, and maybe Kentucky.”
