Tennessee Rises Into Top Four in Latest AP Poll Rankings

The Vols find themselves moving up again after a week of rest.

Tanner Johnson

Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) looks up as Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Dominic Bailey (90) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) celebrate after a defensive stop during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) looks up as Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Dominic Bailey (90) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) celebrate after a defensive stop during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a week off, Tennessee is rising in the national polls again.

The Vols are now ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll for Week 6. That is up one spot after being No. 5 last week. Tennessee jumps ahead of Georgia after the Bulldogs lost a 34-41 thriller to Alabama and went from No. 2 to No. 5. The Crimson Tide are now No. 1 with 40 first place votes.

In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee rose two spots to land at No. 4. They went ahead of Georgia in this poll too. The Bulldogs fell from No. 1 to No. 5. Notably in the AP Poll, Ole miss fell six spots to No. 12 after being upset by Kentucky at home.

Tennessee will take their undefeated record and top five ranking on the road again this week when they take on Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday night. The Razorbacks are coming off a close loss to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will present a different kind of challenge than Oklahoma did for Tennessee. The Hogs have an explosive offense led by dynamic quarterback Taylen Green, but they have an average defense compared to the Sooners.

As explosive as Arkansas has been at times this year, they have also struggled with turnovers. Green has thrown five interceptions to go along with his five touchdowns through the air. Nevertheless, this will be another early test for the Vols’ ability to win on the road.

AP Poll Week Six Rankings:

  1. Alabama
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. LSU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Clemson
  16. Iowa State
  17. BYU
  18. Utah
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Kansas State
  21. Boise State
  22. Louisville
  23. Indiana
  24. Illinois
  25. UNLV

The game with Arkansas kicks off at 7:30 ET on Saturday night on ABC.

Tanner Johnson
