Tennessee Rises Into Top Four in Latest AP Poll Rankings
After a week off, Tennessee is rising in the national polls again.
The Vols are now ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll for Week 6. That is up one spot after being No. 5 last week. Tennessee jumps ahead of Georgia after the Bulldogs lost a 34-41 thriller to Alabama and went from No. 2 to No. 5. The Crimson Tide are now No. 1 with 40 first place votes.
In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee rose two spots to land at No. 4. They went ahead of Georgia in this poll too. The Bulldogs fell from No. 1 to No. 5. Notably in the AP Poll, Ole miss fell six spots to No. 12 after being upset by Kentucky at home.
Tennessee will take their undefeated record and top five ranking on the road again this week when they take on Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday night. The Razorbacks are coming off a close loss to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will present a different kind of challenge than Oklahoma did for Tennessee. The Hogs have an explosive offense led by dynamic quarterback Taylen Green, but they have an average defense compared to the Sooners.
As explosive as Arkansas has been at times this year, they have also struggled with turnovers. Green has thrown five interceptions to go along with his five touchdowns through the air. Nevertheless, this will be another early test for the Vols’ ability to win on the road.
AP Poll Week Six Rankings:
- Alabama
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV
The game with Arkansas kicks off at 7:30 ET on Saturday night on ABC.
