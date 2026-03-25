Alabama's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Bettors Have Little Faith in Crimson Tide)

The Alabama Crimson Tide has gone on a few deep runs over the past few editions of March Madness, including making it all the way to the Final Four in 2024, and they're looking to make another deep run this season.

Despite being a 4-seed, Alabama has proven that it can beat any team in the country when the Crimson Tide gets hot from three. The only question is whether or not they're able to do that enough games in a row to win it all.

Let's dive into their odds to win their first National Championship in school history.

Alabama's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama +13000 (15th best odds)

Alabama has the second-longest odds to win the National Championship at +13000, an implied probability of 0.76%. The Texas Longhorns are the only team with longer odds at +30000.

Alabama cruised past Hofstra in the opening round and then went 19-of-42 from beyond the arc against Texas Tech to beat them by a score of 90-65 in the Round of 32. They do not have to face their toughest challenge to date, the Michigan Wolverines, who are the betting favorites to win the National Championship.

Alabama leads the country in 3-point shot rate, with 53.9% of its field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. That makes them a volatile team. The highs are high, but the lows are low. When they get hot, they can beat anyone, but if they have an off shooting night, it can end in disaster.

The Crimson Tide's biggest weakness is its defense, ranking 221st in defensive efficiency. They stepped up on that side of the court in a big way against Texas Tech, which is a promising sign moving forward.

Alabama is set as the biggest underdog in the Sweet 16. They're 9.5-point underdogs to Michigan and +400 on the moneyline. If they win, they'll advance to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of Iowa State vs. Tennessee.

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