Tennessee's Bru McCoy Says Vols Have to 'Win Out Convincingly' to Make the Playoffs

Tennessee football wide receiver Bru McCoy says that the Volunteers have to 'win out convincingly' to make the college football playoffs.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) after the win against Kentucky in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) after the win against Kentucky in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The third round of college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening and the Tennessee Volunteers will be one of many teams on the move after this weekend. Unfortunately for them, it will be in the wrong direction after losing to Georgia 31-17 but they will certainly still be in the conversation of potential playoff teams. Will they still be in the top 12 though?

Tennessee was ranked 7th in last week's ranking and after seeing the committee drop Georgia from 3rd to 12th last week after losing to Ole Miss on the road, it seems like a similar thing will happen to Tennessee. The Volunteers have joined the large group of two-loss SEC teams, and that might have them on the outside looking in this week in the rankings.

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy was asked about the college football playoff rankings being released Tuesday evening, and he gave his thoughts on what the Volunteers have to do to make the playoffs:

"It's stating the obvious. We have to win out. We have to win convincingly. We have to maybe show some things that we haven't. But the way my mind is, I'm not even thinking about next week. I'm thinking about my next film session in an hour."

