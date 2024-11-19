Tennessee's Bru McCoy Says Vols Have to 'Win Out Convincingly' to Make the Playoffs
Tennessee football wide receiver Bru McCoy says that the Volunteers have to 'win out convincingly' to make the college football playoffs.
The third round of college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening and the Tennessee Volunteers will be one of many teams on the move after this weekend. Unfortunately for them, it will be in the wrong direction after losing to Georgia 31-17 but they will certainly still be in the conversation of potential playoff teams. Will they still be in the top 12 though?
Tennessee was ranked 7th in last week's ranking and after seeing the committee drop Georgia from 3rd to 12th last week after losing to Ole Miss on the road, it seems like a similar thing will happen to Tennessee. The Volunteers have joined the large group of two-loss SEC teams, and that might have them on the outside looking in this week in the rankings.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy was asked about the college football playoff rankings being released Tuesday evening, and he gave his thoughts on what the Volunteers have to do to make the playoffs:
"It's stating the obvious. We have to win out. We have to win convincingly. We have to maybe show some things that we haven't. But the way my mind is, I'm not even thinking about next week. I'm thinking about my next film session in an hour."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Football Kickoff Time For Vanderbilt Game Announced
- Tennessee Football is Out of the College Football Playoff in Latest Projections
- Tennessee vs Austin Peay: Volunteers Dominate the Governors
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports