Tennessee's Jermod McCoy Highest-Rated DB in the SEC
Tennessee has had one of the most impressive defenses college football has to offer to start the season. They've done so having torn down the old lineup and completely rebuilding the team, following many players who transferred out or entered their names into the NFL Draft.
One of the biggest question marks entering this season would be the defensive back group as they returned ZERO starters entering the 2024 slate.
During the off-season, they lost Christian Conyer, Malik Ganaway, Wesley Walker, Tamarion McDonald, Doneiko Slaughter, De'Shawn Rucker, Brandon Turnage, Jackson Luttrell, and Warren Burrell.
The only additions made to the defensive back group through the portal were Jakobe Thomas, Jalen McMurray, and Jermod McCoy. Despite the changes, the Vols are off to a much better start than years prior.
Although it’s an overall group effort one defensive back has stood tall and that is Jermod McCoy who transferred in from Oregon State following a great freshman year.
The sophomore corner isn’t just rated as the best cornerback on the Tennessee defense but also conference-wide across the SEC. McCoy has an 82.8 pass coverage grade and a 66.3 run coverage grade for the Vols on PFF. He has also been rated as an 81.6 overall grade which is good enough for the best in the SEC with a minimum of 40 played snaps.
McCoy has been complimented well by Rickey Gibson III who started in the bowl game last season as well as true freshman Boo Carter who is replacing an injured Jourdan Thomas this season at the Star Position. McCoy's dominance has helped this defense continue their four-game streak of not allowing an offensive touchdown.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.