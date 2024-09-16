Tennessee's Josh Heupel is 'Comfortable' With Questions about His Past at Oklahoma
This is going to be one of the most important games of Josh Heupel's tenure at Tennessee.
The Vols' head coach is in for what will be an emotional week of preparation, culminating in a showdown under the lights in Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. No matter what Heupel may say about this game being more about his team than himself, it will be impossible to ignore the obvious storylines that are covering this matchup.
The former national championship-winning quarterback has not returned to Oklahoma for a game since he was fired from their staff in 2014. That dismissal ended a partnership with Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops that had lasted since Heupel played for the Sooners. That kind of departure could lead to animosity from some people.
However, during the first press conference of the week, Heupel seemed confident and loose when taking questions about Oklahoma and his expectations for his return.
“I thought I handled the first one really really well," Heupel said. "I am good with any question about Oklahoma."
He went on to be complimentary of the Sooners' fanbase and their ability to affect a game from the stands. He also joked that the crowd would be quiet out of respect for their former coach and quarterback.
"It's a passionate fan base," Heupel said. "But I’m expecting them to be quiet for us out of respect for me and us."
Despite the way that Heupel's relationship ended with Stoops, he was still complimentary of his former boss and gave him credit for his career being where it is today.
"The opportunity that I got from Bob (Stoops) and from Mike (Stoops) to come there and play, what we were able to build there in a short amount of time as a player," Heupel said. "But my coaching career from the guys I played for to all the coaches that were there during my career, all made a huge impact on me."
We will see what unfolds when Heupel and the No. 6 Vols take the field in Norman and battle the No. 15 Sooners. No matter what happens, it is clear that Heupel is very grateful for his time in Oklahoma.
"I wouldn’t be here today at Tennessee if I didn’t have all those experiences," Heupel said. Tremendously grateful for all those people."
It is one thing to say all the right things in a press conference. But once the game starts, the real test will begin. This will not only be a test of the players' mental fortitude and preparation, but it will be a unique test for their head coach as well.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.