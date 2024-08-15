Tennessee's Josh Heupel Says Nico Iamaeleava has 'Great Comfort' in the Offense
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel says quarterback Nico Iamaleava has great comfort in the offense ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Thursday following the team's second scrimmage. During that time, Heupel spoke about quarterback Nico Iamaleava and how he has looked heading into the upcoming season, and he had a lot of positive things to say about his program's quarterback.
"Nico's got really good command of what we're doing offensively," Heupel said. "We've seen that this offseason. Has great comfort. A lot goes into our quarterback play, and he's got great command of what we're doing."
Iamaleava is set to be the team's starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season outside of one start against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Iamaleava is a former five-star prospect that has college football analysts and fans intrigued to see how he performs in Tennessee's high powered offense.
ESPN recently released their top 100 college football players list and Iamaleava came in at No. 92 on the list with only one start to his name. If Iamaleava does play like one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football, Tennessee will be in good shape to make a push for a college football playoff spot. Here is what ESPN wrote about Iamaleava:
"A top-25 recruit in 2023, Iamaleava gave us a taste of what he's capable of in 2023, completing 28 of 45 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns, scrambling nine times for 72 yards and rushing for three bowl TDs versus Iowa. He looks like the total package."
