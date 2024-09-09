Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Heisman Trophy Odds on the Move Following Win
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava's Heisman odds are on the move after the team's win against NC State.
It was a massive weekend for the Tennessee Volunteers as they walked out of the Duke's Mayo Classic with a 51-10 victory over NC State, who was ranked at the time. The Volunteers dominated on both sides of the ball and their impressive win vaulted them all the way into No. 7 in the AP poll rankings. Their spot in the rankings wasn't the only thing that saw a shift this weekend though.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has quickly become a name to know in the college football world. He looked impressive against Chattanooga in week one and now with a ranked win added to his resume people are really starting to pay attention. So much so that Iamaleava's Heisman odds have since changed, according to Draft Kings. Last week, Iamaleava was pinned at +1400 odds to win the Heisman and now those odds are even lower.
Heisman Trophy Odds Courtesy of Draft Kings
- Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas +600
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss +800
- Cam Ward, QB, Miami +850
- Carson Beck, QB, Georgia +1000
- Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon +1100
- Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama +1200
- Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee +1300
Iamaleava is not yet in Heisman finalist territory just yet but if the Volunteers keep playing like they have then it is likely he will end up in that range. So far on the season, Iamaleava has thrown for 525 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 74.5 percent of his passes. The Volunteers will host Kent State this weekend which will be broadcasted on SEC Network. Kickoff is set for 7:45 PM.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
