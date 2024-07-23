Tennessee's Schedule Benefits Nico Iamaleava for 2024 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers' football schedule for the 2024 college football season benefits quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
All eyes are on Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava ahead of the 2024 college football as the former five-star prepares to begin his first season as the full-time starter in Knoxville. Many expect Iamaleava to have a successful campaign this year, but as anyone knows, it's not easy playing quarterback in the SEC, especially with Tennessee's schedule.
Speaking of Tennessee's schedule though and despite it's difficulty, the format does benefit Iamaleava. The Volunteers open the season against Chattanooga at home in week one which provides the Tennessee quarterback and the entire team an opportunity to get their feet wet and settle in. Iamaleava already has one start under his belt against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, but the game against Chattanooga will allow the opportunity for some rust and nerves to be knocked off.
In week two, Tennessee plays North Carolina State in the Duke's Mayo Classic at a neutral site. This is the first true test for the Volunteers and a chance for them to keep carrying momentum in week three. If Iamaleava and the offense can expand upon their performance in week one and really start to get things rolling in week two, then people will begin to build more confidence in Tennessee.
Week three then brings up a matchup against Kent State which is another ideal opponent to have considering where the program will be headed to in week four. Another game for head coach Josh Heupel and his team to work out any remaining kinks on both sides of the ball and really settle in before they travel to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners in Tennessee's first conference game of the season.
Not only is the Oklahoma game the first conference game on the slate but it will be Heupel's first time back to Norman since his departure from the coaching staff. It will be a highly anticipated contest that Iamaleava will have to play a major role in if they want to come out victorious, and Tennessee's schedule provides him with an ample amount of time to really settle in before the Volunteers have to punch it and amp themselves up to get to the finish line of a tough SEC schedule.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.