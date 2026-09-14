Tennessee's Tight End Depth Chart After Ethan Davis's Season-Ending Injury

Tennessee has a tight end problem. Not necessarily a depth problem. Not yet, anyway. But the Volunteers just lost the one player in the room who had proven he could consistently turn opportunities into points.

Ethan Davis is out for the remainder of the 2026 season, leaving Tennessee searching for answers at tight end just as the schedule is about to get considerably more difficult.

And here is the number that should grab everyone's attention: outside of Davis, Tennessee's tight ends have combined for only three catches through two games.

DaSaahn Brame has one for seven yards. Trent Thomas has two for 13. That's it.

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) moves the ball during an NCAA college football game against Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, with Texas coming to Neyland Stadium in two weeks for Tennessee's SEC opener, the Vols need somebody else in that room to grow up quickly.

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Trent Thomas (82) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis Was Becoming a Red-Zone Weapon

The timing of Davis's injury makes it especially painful. Davis only had three catches, but two of them were touchdowns.

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) catches a pass as Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) chases after him during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the Josh Heupel era, Tennessee tight ends have now accounted for 36 touchdowns, including 30 through the air.

Davis appeared poised to become the next major piece of that progression.

Instead, Tennessee is moving on without him.

DaSaahn Brame Gets His Opportunity

If there is a natural candidate to become Tennessee's next featured receiving threat at the position, it is DaSaahn Brame.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore arrived in Knoxville as one of the country's most highly regarded tight end prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 66 overall and the No. 5 tight end nationally after flipping his commitment from Oregon to Tennessee.

Brame showed flashes as a freshman, catching six passes for 63 yards in nine appearances.

Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zavier Mincey (12) in the fourth quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The intriguing part is how Tennessee used him.

Brame frequently operated more like a big slot receiver than a traditional tight end, giving the Vols another athletic target in space. His offseason challenge was becoming a more complete player, particularly as an in-line blocker.

Now the developmental timetable has changed. There is no more waiting behind Davis.

Brame has just one reception for seven yards through Tennessee's first two games. If the Vols want to maintain a legitimate receiving threat from the position, that number needs to start climbing, quickly..

Trent Thomas Brings Something Different

Where Brame brings upside as a receiver, Trent Thomas brings experience and physicality.

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound transfer from South Alabama gives Tennessee a more traditional presence at the position and may become especially important when the Vols want to lean on their running game.

Tennessee’s Trent Thomas during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thomas spent three seasons at South Alabama before transferring to Tennessee, and his blocking ability was one of the traits that caught the Vols' attention.

That's a pretty good way to get a coach's attention. Thomas and Brame are the only healthy Tennessee tight ends who have recorded a reception this season. Together, they have three catches for 20 yards.

The Vols are going to need more. Granted, it is safe to say that the Vols have relied on Davis due to his veteran leadership and proven talent, rather than giving the Vols behind him much of a chance to succeed in the passing game.

Cole Harrison Could See His Role Grow

Cole Harrison suddenly becomes another name worth watching.

The 6-foot-5 tight end is in his third season at Tennessee after arriving from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. As a senior in 2023, Harrison caught 35 passes for 631 yards and eight touchdowns while earning West Catholic Athletic League Tight End of the Year honors.

From left, Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18), tight end Cole Harrison (86), place kicker Max Gilbert (90), and punter Jackson Ross (98) walk off their field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His opportunities at Tennessee have been limited, but that could change.

Harrison has yet to record a reception this season. With Davis gone, there are suddenly snaps available for someone willing to take them.

Harrison now has his chance.

Don't Forget About Luca Wolf

Then there is perhaps the most intriguing wild card in the room.

Luca Wolf looks like someone built in a create-a-player screen.

At 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, the true freshman from Vienna, Austria, brings intriguing size and athletic upside to Tennessee’s tight end room. Wolf spent two years developing at the NFL Academy in London before signing with the Volunteers and enrolling early in January 2026, allowing him to participate in spring practice.

Team Rose’s Luca Wolf (05) catches a complete pass down the field during the Under Armour All-America Game Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three Catches. Twenty Yards. Two Weeks Until Texas.

That's where this gets interesting.

Tennessee doesn't need to panic at tight end. The Vols have bodies. They have different skill sets. They have young talent.

What they don't have is another proven producer.

Davis scored touchdowns in each of Tennessee's first two games. The rest of the tight end room has produced three receptions for 20 yards combined.

That probably won't matter much on Saturday when Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers players celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could matter a whole lot seven days later. Brame gets the first opportunity. Thomas gives Tennessee a physical veteran. Harrison and Wolf move closer to the spotlight.

Somebody needs to take advantage. Because the warm-up portion of Tennessee's schedule is almost over.

And Texas isn't going to care who the Vols lost.

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