Tennessee's Tight End Depth Chart After Ethan Davis's Season-Ending Injury
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Tennessee has a tight end problem. Not necessarily a depth problem. Not yet, anyway. But the Volunteers just lost the one player in the room who had proven he could consistently turn opportunities into points.
Ethan Davis is out for the remainder of the 2026 season, leaving Tennessee searching for answers at tight end just as the schedule is about to get considerably more difficult.
And here is the number that should grab everyone's attention: outside of Davis, Tennessee's tight ends have combined for only three catches through two games.
DaSaahn Brame has one for seven yards. Trent Thomas has two for 13. That's it.
Now, with Texas coming to Neyland Stadium in two weeks for Tennessee's SEC opener, the Vols need somebody else in that room to grow up quickly.
Davis Was Becoming a Red-Zone Weapon
The timing of Davis's injury makes it especially painful. Davis only had three catches, but two of them were touchdowns.
During the Josh Heupel era, Tennessee tight ends have now accounted for 36 touchdowns, including 30 through the air.
Davis appeared poised to become the next major piece of that progression.
Instead, Tennessee is moving on without him.
DaSaahn Brame Gets His Opportunity
If there is a natural candidate to become Tennessee's next featured receiving threat at the position, it is DaSaahn Brame.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore arrived in Knoxville as one of the country's most highly regarded tight end prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 66 overall and the No. 5 tight end nationally after flipping his commitment from Oregon to Tennessee.
Brame showed flashes as a freshman, catching six passes for 63 yards in nine appearances.
The intriguing part is how Tennessee used him.
Brame frequently operated more like a big slot receiver than a traditional tight end, giving the Vols another athletic target in space. His offseason challenge was becoming a more complete player, particularly as an in-line blocker.
Now the developmental timetable has changed. There is no more waiting behind Davis.
Brame has just one reception for seven yards through Tennessee's first two games. If the Vols want to maintain a legitimate receiving threat from the position, that number needs to start climbing, quickly..
Trent Thomas Brings Something Different
Where Brame brings upside as a receiver, Trent Thomas brings experience and physicality.
The 6-foot-5, 254-pound transfer from South Alabama gives Tennessee a more traditional presence at the position and may become especially important when the Vols want to lean on their running game.
Thomas spent three seasons at South Alabama before transferring to Tennessee, and his blocking ability was one of the traits that caught the Vols' attention.
That's a pretty good way to get a coach's attention. Thomas and Brame are the only healthy Tennessee tight ends who have recorded a reception this season. Together, they have three catches for 20 yards.
The Vols are going to need more. Granted, it is safe to say that the Vols have relied on Davis due to his veteran leadership and proven talent, rather than giving the Vols behind him much of a chance to succeed in the passing game.
Cole Harrison Could See His Role Grow
Cole Harrison suddenly becomes another name worth watching.
The 6-foot-5 tight end is in his third season at Tennessee after arriving from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. As a senior in 2023, Harrison caught 35 passes for 631 yards and eight touchdowns while earning West Catholic Athletic League Tight End of the Year honors.
His opportunities at Tennessee have been limited, but that could change.
Harrison has yet to record a reception this season. With Davis gone, there are suddenly snaps available for someone willing to take them.
Harrison now has his chance.
Don't Forget About Luca Wolf
Then there is perhaps the most intriguing wild card in the room.
Luca Wolf looks like someone built in a create-a-player screen.
At 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, the true freshman from Vienna, Austria, brings intriguing size and athletic upside to Tennessee’s tight end room. Wolf spent two years developing at the NFL Academy in London before signing with the Volunteers and enrolling early in January 2026, allowing him to participate in spring practice.
Three Catches. Twenty Yards. Two Weeks Until Texas.
That's where this gets interesting.
Tennessee doesn't need to panic at tight end. The Vols have bodies. They have different skill sets. They have young talent.
What they don't have is another proven producer.
Davis scored touchdowns in each of Tennessee's first two games. The rest of the tight end room has produced three receptions for 20 yards combined.
That probably won't matter much on Saturday when Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium.
It could matter a whole lot seven days later. Brame gets the first opportunity. Thomas gives Tennessee a physical veteran. Harrison and Wolf move closer to the spotlight.
Somebody needs to take advantage. Because the warm-up portion of Tennessee's schedule is almost over.
And Texas isn't going to care who the Vols lost.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731