Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been nominated for the 2026 Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football. You can vote here .

The nomination comes in Knowles' first season in Knoxville. Josh Heupel hired him from Penn State last December after the Vols struggled on defense in 2025.

Tennessee gave up 28.8 points and 397.2 yards per game last season. Those numbers ranked 91st and 92nd nationally, according to cfbstats.com.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles with Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) before a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through 11 games this season, the Vols rank seventh nationally in scoring defense at 14.2 points per game and 11th in total defense at 282.9 yards per game. Tennessee also leads the nation with 47 sacks, 10 more than last year's team had all season.

Three players who were with Knowles at Penn State, defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, linebacker Amare Campbell and safety Dejuan Lane, transferred to Tennessee with him and have made a huge impact on this team. They've gelled with the rest of the defense perfectly, and everyone has done their job.

Tuesday, Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner was asked about the impact Knowles has had on the defense as a whole. What some may feel is a complex defense to learn quickly took hold and has seen nothing but great results.

"I think you're labeling him what, the mad scientist or something like that," Garner said. "Obviously, he's highly intelligent. He really knows what he wants out of the defense and the calls. I think he does a really good job of putting guys in position to make plays. I think it's a player-friendly defense."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) is sacked by Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Garner said the scheme frees up the defensive line to make plays in the backfield.

"One of his sayings is, if there's a problem, let's just make sure that we solve it with aggression," Garner said. "And that's one of the things I think everybody's sort of starting to buy into, 'cause we're not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. But a lot of times, the problems don't show up as bad as they actually could be, because guys are out there playing very aggressive."

Linebacker Jeremiah Telander, who plays with a ton of energy and aggression was asked Tuesday about the defense being player friendly.

"I would call it player friendly, especially when you have a technique called win," Telander said.

Telander went on to say that Knowles does a great job of adapting to the players' strengths. That has evidently shown this whole season. The job Knowles and the defense has done, has put Tennessee into the College Football Playoff conversation.

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