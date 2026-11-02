Tennessee football has gotten great production from an unselfish defensive line this season, and no one in that room has been talked about more than junior defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam. The Penn State transfer has played with a disruptive approach all season and often commands double teams that free up the players around him to make plays. Drawing that kind of attention says plenty about the worry he gives opposing offensive coordinators.

On Friday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest Big Board for the 2027 NFL Draft. To no one’s surprise, Gilliam landed at No. 6. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Gilliam has posted 26 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 24 pressures, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in eight games this season.

Here is what Kiper had to say about Gilliam.

“No player in college football has improved his draft stock more since the start of the season than Gilliam, starting with a three-sack outing against Furman to begin the campaign,” Kiper wrote. “He has been terrific in his first season with the Vols after following defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and transferring from Penn State. He is incredibly quick and explosive at the snap, and he generates a ton of interior pressure as a result. For a defensive tackle to go early in the draft, he must be consistently disruptive. Gilliam checks that box.”

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That quickness at the snap is the first thing that jumps off the film. On some plays, Gilliam has approached the backfield before the ball gets to the quarterback. Gilliam doesn’t view the get-off as the finished product, though. To him it is only the start of the rep.

“Well, really, a lot of people are just worried about the get-off,” Gilliam told me in an Oct. 13 media availability. “But I would say worry more about what’s after the get-off. Keeping that motor going. Not just worrying about getting off the rock, but let me get off and go do something.”

That mindset shows up in the numbers. A defensive tackle doesn’t pile up 24 pressures and 11.5 tackles for loss on quick bursts alone. Gilliam wins the first step and then finishes, which is exactly what Kiper means by consistently disruptive. Plenty of linemen are quick off the ball, but what do they do to finish the play?

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner during a practice. | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Gilliam came to Tennessee and bought into the program right away. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner talked about Gilliam during an Oct. 6 media availability and what makes him the total package.

“X is doing a tremendous job,” Garner said. “Obviously, he’s a joy to coach. Anytime you can have a talented young man that’s also of the high character that he is, that wants to receive coaching. I mean, even though he’s been in our program only six months, this guy’s totally bought in.

“He is definitely going to be a tremendous VFL. And like I tell everybody, he’s one of the best ones I’ve ever had, not just from a talent standpoint, but just from an overall character and everything that he brings to the table. So he’s a joy to coach, along with the entire room.”

Garner has coached a lot of defensive linemen in the SEC, so that is high praise. Coming in at No. 6 on the Big Board also makes Gilliam the top defensive lineman on Kiper’s list. It is hard to imagine him slipping out of the first round if he declares in the spring. With everything he brings to the table, some lucky NFL general manager will hit the jackpot.

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