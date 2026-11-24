The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of stars on their roster, including arguably the biggest star on the team, Xavier Gilliam, who has recently been listed as a finalist for a massive award.

That award being the Outland Trophy.

Xavier Gilliam Listed as an Outland Trophy Finalist

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates a sack during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman in the United States as adjudged by the Football Writers Association of America. It is named after John H. Outland. One of only a few players ever to be named an All-American at two positions, Outland garnered consensus All-America honors in 1898 as a tackle and consensus honors as a halfback in 1899. Outland had always contended that football tackles and guards deserved greater recognition and conceived the Outland Trophy as a means of providing this recognition. In 1988, Jimmy Ridlon was commissioned to design and sculpt the Outland Trophy. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the award has become one of college football's most prestigious," Wikipedia said.

Gilliam is definitely deserving of this, as he is just one of the three finalists who will be up for the award. He is joined by interior offensive lineman Kade Pieper from Iowa and Texas Tech interior defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr.

This is one of the best awards to win, and is easily one of the most stacked compared to the individuals in the other awards that appear to be more lopsided than this one.

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Gilliam currently has seven sacks from the interior of the line, while also forcing two fumbles this season. He has even been labeled as a likely first-round pick and potentially a top-10 player in the country, which could result in a top-10 pick.

Regardless, a strong finish to the season could be what puts him over the top of everyone else on the list, and he has the chance to do just that when the Vols travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in what could be the final obstacle needed for the Vols to make the college football playoffs.

That is, unless the Texas Longhorns lose to the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Vols win against the Commodores, which would make them the second team in the final SEC Championship.

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