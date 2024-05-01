Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Sells Out Season Tickets For Second Consecutive Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have sold out season tickets for the second consecutive season under head coach Josh Heupel.

University of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks to reporters during the Big Orange Caravan
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has gotten people in Knoxville, Tennessee, very excited about the program's current state of affairs. The Vols have a combined 20-6 over the past two seasons with a New Year's Six Bowl game win. The program has College Football Playoff aspirations heading into their fourth season with Heupel, reflected in Tennessee's season ticket sales.

Several outlets reported that Tennessee has sold out of season tickets for the second consecutive season. 70,500 Tennessee fans purchased season tickets this year after leading the SEC in average home attendance in 2024. Many blue-chip prospects have noted Neyland Stadium's environment as a driving factor in their interest.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will put butts in seats this fall, but so will the rest of the team. On paper, this is one of the top Volunteers squads in a long time, but there's still work to be done before we begin anointing them what we think they could be.

