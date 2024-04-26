Josh Heupel Praises Team's Veteran Leadership
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel feels the team's veteran leadership has continued making strides throughout his tenure.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has continued to raise the standard within his locker room to set a culture conducive to success. While a head coach can help establish the standard, it's ultimately up to the players to execute and succeed in that.
During an appearance on 247Sports Josh Pate's show "Late Kick Live," Heupel explained how his veterans have welcomed young players into his program to help him set the culture.
"It’s rare outside of football, but it’s rare inside of a program, too,” Heupel said. "That doesn’t exist everywhere because it is highly competitive, and guys have individual goals of what they’re trying to accomplish during the course of a season, where they want to get inside of the game long-term. So it’s rare that those things exist, and that’s the culture that we’ve built inside of our program where veteran guys welcome the new guys into their room and are pouring into them."
