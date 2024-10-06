Tennessee Suffers Another Third Quarter Injury As Bryson Eason Goes Down
The Tennessee Volunteers would once again have another injury in the third quarter. This time it would be an injury on the defensive side as defensive lineman Bryson Eason would go down with a lower leg injury. Although it’s often to see cramps this one wasn’t cramps as he was helped off of the field. This looked to be an injury around the thigh area.
The first thought that comes to mind is a hamstring injury which isn’t a good thing and could very well be serious. Eason is a starter down the middle of the line alongside Omari Thomas. Eason has played the best football of his career this year and this injury is a huge blow to the Tennessee defense.
Tennessee had two wide receivers with injuries earlier in the quarter as Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Bru McCoy both headed to the sideline. McCoy would have a hand injury which wasn’t extremely concerning as he played multiple snaps following this occurrence. As for Thornton, he has yet to see the field again which isn’t a good sign but he has been working his lower body injury out on the medical bike.
Eason will likely stay out of the game as the Vols will now be forced to go deeper into their depth. This will give guys like Jaxson Moi more reps. Eason has been one of the more consistent defenders for the Vols and the rushing defensive attack quickly took a hit when he went down as the Vols would give up a rushing touchdown to Ja’Quinden Jackson and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
