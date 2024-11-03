Tennessee Trails Kentucky At The Half
Tennessee and Kentucky are through one half of play. The score stands in favor of the Wildcats as they are up 10-7.
Tennessee got started fast on the defensive side as they would force the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs inside the red zone. The Vols’ offensive effort would be great but they could not capitalize on points as Max Gilbert would miss the field goal.
Tennessee would give up a touchdown to Josh Kattus who would have a 27-yard TD reception. Tennessee would continue to not have much go their way on offense even after an Andre Turrentine interception that would result in a Tennessee turnover. Sampson would be credited with the turnover as he fumbled on the Wildcats side of the field.
Tennessee would have another chance to put three points on the board but would be left scoreless with another Gilbert missed field goal. Tennessee would continue to have first-half terrors for the fourth game in a row. Luckily for the Vols, their defense would continue to dominate with a stop near Kentucky’s own goal line. The Wildcats had to punt from their own end zone.
Tennessee would gain the opportunity to score again getting down to the one-yard-line. Peyton Lewis would be the answer the Vols have been missing for the past three games giving the Vols their first first-half score since the Oklahoma game. Lewis is marked as the third-string running back behind Sampson and DeSean Bishop but with Bishop getting shaken up the Vols would trust in the true freshman.
The Wildcats would score again to head to the half with the lead.
The Vols kicked off to start the first half and will receive coming out of halftime and look to get started fast.
