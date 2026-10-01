Tennessee Unveils Special Neyland Field Design for Auburn Game

Tennessee is turning Saturday’s matchup with Auburn into more than an SEC football game. The Vols are transforming Neyland Stadium into a tribute to the man whose name is on the building.

Tennessee revealed a special field design Thursday that will be used when the Volunteers host Auburn on Oct. 3. The centerpiece is a massive, old-school interlocking “UT” at midfield, part of a weekend honoring 100 years since Gen. Robert Neyland began his first season as Tennessee’s head coach in 1926.

And Tennessee did not stop at midfield.

Honoring the General in his house. pic.twitter.com/QcQTl4CylN — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 1, 2026

The General Takes Center Stage

The traditional orange-and-white checkerboards remain in both end zones, but the interlocking UT gives Shields-Watkins Field a distinctly vintage appearance.

The logo is not something Tennessee simply dreamed up for the occasion. According to Tennessee Athletics, a 1952 photograph shows Neyland wearing the baseball-inspired interlocking UT. There is another connection, too: Neyland played baseball at Army, where he was a standout pitcher and first baseman before eventually building his legacy on the football field.

It makes the midfield logo feel less like a throwback gimmick and more like a history lesson painted directly onto the grass.

Tennessee fans wait for the Vol Walk at the General Neyland statue during the Vol Walk ahead of the Tennessee football season opener against Ball State in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Kns Utvbs0901 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Is Going All In on the Neyland Legacy

The field design is only one piece of the celebration.

Tennessee will also debut its “Neyland Legacy” Smokey Grey uniforms against Auburn. The uniforms include several details inspired by Neyland’s career, including a helmet design influenced by Tennessee’s 1938 national championship team, a star recognizing Neyland’s rank as a brigadier general and shoulder graphics incorporating blueprints from the stadium’s 1948 expansion.

Even Neyland’s handwriting appears in the uniform design, with “Carry the Fight” featured inside the back collar.

Put it all together, and Tennessee is essentially turning Neyland Stadium into a living tribute to The General.

A Historic Look for an SEC Showdown

The timing makes the afternoon even more interesting.

Tennessee and Auburn will meet for the 55th time, continuing a series dating back to 1900. The Tigers hold a 29-22-3 lead, and the programs have not met since Auburn’s 30-17 victory in 2020.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For one Saturday afternoon, though, the scoreboard will share the spotlight with Tennessee football history.

The Smokey Greys are coming out. The vintage UT is going down at midfield. The checkerboards are staying put.

One hundred years after Neyland’s first season as Tennessee’s head coach, The General will once again be at the middle of Tennessee football.

Jun. 20, 1951; Knoxville, TN, USA; University of Tennessee athletic director, Gen. Robert Neyland, left, and assistant athletic director Harvey Robinson; Mandatory credit: Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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