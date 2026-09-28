Everything Daune Morris Said Leading Up to Tennessee vs. Auburn

The Vols will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the Texas Longhorns. Their next game is in Neyland Stadium against the Auburn Tigers. The Vols will need to play better on offense if they want to preserve their season.

Duane Morris spoke to the media on Monday leading up to the Auburn game, and this is everything he said.

Daune Morris on the Mentality This Week

“Um, you know, just another week for us to get another opportunity to be able to go out on the field and show what we capable of and just really dialing in on our details and our fundamentals for this week. That's the main focus.”

Daune Morris on What the Film showed About the Running Game Against Texas

“I mean, it takes all 11. So, I mean, I can't say it's just one person, but one thing that stood out to me, but it takes all of us to be able to fit in a run game and do everything that we need to do.”

Daune Morris on How to Not Let the Loss Spiral

“I mean, honestly, learning from it, learning from the stuff that we did and the stuff that we put on tape, being able to correct our wrongs, those are the main things that can help us go into this week. L I said like fundamentals, technique, like those small details that that's going to help us into this week.

Daune Morris on if the Areas of Improvement are More Mental or Physical

“I mean, they just they came and go, but you know, sometimes it could be one person and the next play could be somebody else, but as I said, as a whole, as all 11, it take all of us to do our job right.”

Daune Morris on What He Has Seen From Faizon Brandon After the Loss

“I mean, he's still the same person. He's still going to show up with his same mentality. He's still gonna work hard, put the work in. I mean, nothing's changed that I've seen from him. Feel like he if anything, I feel like that'll give him more of a drive.”

Daune Morris on Accountability From the Texas Game

“you know, just during the game, you know, you gonna have ups and downs, but having teammates and having coaches that we have that's going to continue to uplift us and continue to tell us what we need to hear and just giving us that drive and continue to stay focused. That's been the main thing as of right now.”

Daune Morris on the Balance of Positivity and Acknowledging What They Need to Do Better.

“Yes, sir. Most definitely. I feel like it's always going to be it's always hard coaching with this staff and I feel like that's the thing that that sets them apart, but also just continuing to be positive to us like telling us that we going we going to get it started at one point. Just give it time and be patient.

Daune Morris on How Coach Sims Evaluated the Game

“Um, Coach Sims was he was very discreet. you know, he feel like we could we got we left a lot on the field that we that we didn't show up show up and do, but I feel like um just going into this week, like coach Sims was telling us, like the details and the alignments, that's our main focus right now.”

Daune Morris on Using What Coach Sims Said As Motivation As They Prepare for Auburn

“I mean, just understanding that it's SEC play. I mean, everybody's good, so you know, the talent is going to set apart, but also your details are the main thing that's going to help us in this league.”

Daune Morris on What He Sees in Auburn’s Defense

“Man, it's a great defense. It's a great team. Feel like um it's going to be a real good week for us to prep. Um just really, like I said, focusing on our details and then knowing their scheme. So, I feel like that's the real big key right now.”

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