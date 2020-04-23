Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

The NFL Draft is upon us! It has been weeks without any kind of sports, but for the next three days we will have the opportunity to talk ball and react to NFL Draft Picks. This live blog will automatically be updated by the main Sports Illustrated page with content on each pick, and the VR2 on SI staff will be here to react and talk picks with you for each day of the draft. We will see where the Tennessee prospects fall, but as it stands Darrell Taylor is likely to make an early appearance on Day 2. There is some rumors swirling that he could keep even higher!

Be sure to start the conversation early by sharing your NFL fandom, and who you want to see taken in tonight's first round by your team!

If you are not familiar with how the virtual draft will work, this video from MMBQ Senior Reporter Albert Breer will cover everything you need to know! Enjoy, and we look forward to talking with each of you!

9:30 AM EST- CBS releases final three-round mock draft. Darrell Taylor is once again linked to the Buffalo Bills and the 86th overall pick.

1:30 PM EST- Peter Schrager has included Darrell Taylor in his first round projections at 30th overall to the Seahawks.