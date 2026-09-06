Tennessee Vols Running Back Justin Baker Makes History in Win vs. Furman

The Tennessee Vols have handled the Furman Paladins easily with a dominant display from both the offense and the defense. There have been multiple high notes, but none have been longer than a 4th quarter touchdown run by Justin Baker.

Justin Baker Torches the Defense for a Massive Touchdown

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Justin Baker (2) runs the ball against Furman Paladins safety Javaris Jones (12) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker received a handoff at Tennessee’s own 27 and then did not stop running until he hit the end zone. This, of course, ended in a 73-yard touchdown run, which is the longest for the Vols since 2023, when Jaylen Wright had an 82-yard house call against the UConn Huskies.

For Baker, this 73-yard TD run was not only the longest of his career, but it more than doubled his career rushing yards. Coming into the game, Baker had 14 career carries for 43 yards. That is good for an average of 3.1 yards per carry. It is safe to say Baker’s Yards per carry will jump up in a big way after this game is completed.

Backing Up His Coaches Belief in Him

De'Rail Sims | utsports.com

Before the season started, Baker received some high praise from his running back coach, De’Rail Sims.

"Last year, I think that his feet got a little bit faster than his eyes did at times. This year, he's done a really good job of putting it together, and you look at that room from top to bottom, like all of those guys we can count on to be able to go in there and give us plays." De'Rail Sims

After his performance today, Baker has backed up his coaches praise, and probably in an even bigger way than what Sims thought. In the 73 -yard run, Baker showed exactly what his coach was talking about. His patience and vision were excellent as he hit the hole, then had to cut back across the field to continue the run.

Baker might not be the featured back for the Vols this year, but having a massive run like he did today will only help his chances of getting a bigger role.

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