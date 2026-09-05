Tennessee Running Back Coach De'Rail Sims Speaks About the Bond of the Running Backs

In football, position groups spend a lot of time together. Naturally, this time together starts to create a bond between its members. The time spent together and focusing on the same goal of improvement leads to the team having each other’s backs. The Tennessee Vols running back room has done just that.

De’Rail Sims on the bond of the running backs.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) and Tennessee running back Justin Baker (20) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You know what, from the very beginning of January when we got all back together, we kind of had our moments in terms of being vulnerable with each other. Sharing our life stories, things that we had to go through, hard times. So, they understand, man, if the game’s on the line, I understand what this guy next to me has been through in his life. And I think that’s brought them closer together. They do a really good job in terms of being off the field, connecting with each other, hanging out. That room is tight, probably the tightest room that I’ve had in my time of being here. There’s no egos in terms of they don’t want to help each other. They all are willing to help each other. Will Rajecki came in as a young guy in the summer. They’ve done a really good job in terms of being able to help him. You got Hunter Barnes in the room. That’s an older guy that’s been here pretty much as long as anybody in the room, has done a good job of helping everybody. So that room is tight. And they’re close together. So, it hasn’t deterred anything from a competition standpoint. I think it only enhances it, because everybody wants to see each other do well. So that’s been a good piece,” De'Rail Sims

The ability to rely on one another is massive for a group to succeed. It seems as if Tennessee’s running back group has made an effort to become close this offseason. This trust will pay dividends over a grueling season and in years to come. Even after these players move on from the program, the culture they create can help make a lasting impact on future teams.

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