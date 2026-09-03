Tennessee Football Running Back Justin Baker Receives Major Praise From De'Rail Sims

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday, which is the first game of the season for the Vols in 2026.

Tennessee has plenty of returning stars on the offensive side of the ball, and some players who are returning with the chance to finally find their footing in the offense. One of the players who can find their footing in this game is Justin Baker.

Baker is entering his second season with the Tennessee Volunteers at the running back position. Baker is a great player and someone who has been viewed as a potential gem. After committing and opting to join the Tennessee Vols from Buford High School, Baker was fairly quiet last season.

This season, he is expected to have a bigger impact. Here is what De'Rail Sims had to say about his progression, noting that he doesn't have a hesitation when it comes to throwing him into the college football game at any time, which shows a vote of confidence in the young running back.

De'Rail Sims on Justin Baker's Progression

Tennessee running back Justin Baker (20) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Baker has done a really good job of growing this offseason in terms of he understands his body control now, how to use his body as a weapon. Understanding from a pass protection standpoint, the leverage angles. He’s always been a go-hard guy."

"Last year, I think that his feet got a little bit faster than his eyes did at times. This year, he’s done a really good job of putting it together, and you look at that room from top to bottom, like all of those guys we can count on to be able to go in there and give us plays."

"And he is right there, you know what I’m saying, in terms of he’s a guy that we can count on. We don’t have a hesitation whatsoever in terms of throwing him in the game because he knows it inside and out. He’s a really, really smart football player. I kinda call him the philosopher a little bit, because he knows a lot. He does a really good job from that standpoint. But Baker’s come a long way in a fast amount of time."

"So he’s done a good job. Plus, he came from a really good high school program that he was coached really well. So when he hit campus, he already had a good foundation. So he’s done a good job this fall camp in terms of getting better,” Sims said.

Baker could be one of the running backs with the most carries in the Vols' game against Furman, which is something that is worth monitoring.

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