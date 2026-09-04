Tennessee Volunteers vs. Furman Paladins Game Predictions

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday, which is the first game of the season for the Vols. Fans will get a chance to see what the season has in store, along with many of the new players and key changes.

Our staff put together their predictions ahead of the contest. Here is who each of them believes will win, along with what the score will be.

Caleb Sisk: Furman 13 - Tennessee 52

Sep 14, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I think this game will have plenty of ups and downs for Tennessee, due to the fact that this will be used as an adjustment game. Don't forget that they have a new defensive staff across the board, other than Coach William Inge (LB Coach) and Coach Rodney Garner (DL Coach). This will be a process to pick up on, but with a great offensive performance, I believe the Vols get this one done with not many problems," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Furman 6 - Tennessee 49

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) walks off the field after the loss Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This is a game that may not be the cleanest all the way through, as it is first game, but there will be an emphasis on playing clean and executing at a high level. You'd like to get enough accomplished with the starting unit to start subbing by halftime to give quality reps to the backups and heavy contributors. I'd expect both the first team and second offenses to have a pretty wide open playback got the most part. The Vols should take care of the season opener and get plenty of work during the day preparing for another long, brutal season," Dowden said

Major Passons: Furman 10 - Tennessee 69

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon throws the ball at his Youth Football Camp at Anderson County High School on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think Tennessee wins comfortably and lights up the scoreboard for a statement win. I believe the Vols will keep Faizon and the starters in longer than they typically would to get more chemistry for the freshman quarterback," Passons said

Tyler Miller: Furman 7 - Tennessee 53

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee wins 53-7. The Vols are matched up with an FCS team, this is a game that they are very favored in, and I believe this contest could be over as early as halftime," Miller said.

Jake Nichols: Furman 20 - Tennessee 75

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) moves the ball against Illinois during the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think Tennessee pours it on in the first half and keeps the pedal down late, but Furman manages to find the end zone once in the first half and twice more in the second amidst a high-scoring afternoon," Nichols said.

Matt Schilling: Furman 14 - Tennessee 42

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrating before the camera after scoring a touchdown in an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma on November 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Faizon throws 4 TDs early, 28-7 at the half, which will lead to the 2nd / 3rd strings play the last third of the game, and primarily in the fourth quarter. Furman keeps its starters out there, they show some upside but not enough to overcome Tennessee’s offensive dominance," Schilling said.

Josh Greer: Furman 13 - Tennessee 52

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) puts his hands together in celebration after scoring a touchdown in an NCAA college football game against Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee’s talent gap across the roster is simply too wide for an FCS opponent to overcome. Faizon Brandon should move the offense efficiently behind a strong line and running game with DeSean Bishop. Furman’s offense will likely be limited to a couple of field goals and a potential garbage time score against Tennessee’s defense," Greer said.

Eli Elrod: Furman 14 - Tennessee 42

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I believe Furman struggles to run the ball as well as they did in week one due to Tennessee’s advantage on the line of scrimmage and because they turn the ball over multiple times through the air due to Jake Garcia’s history of being turnover-prone when having to force the ball downfield. I think Tennessee comes out firing in week 1 with Faizon throwing for 3 touchdowns and the Tennessee running back room combining for 3 touchdowns as well. I believe Tennessee will have a firm grasp on the game entering halftime and that by the fourth quarter the Vols will have the 2nd and 3rd unit getting some much-needed reps," Elrod said.

Wesley Powell: Furman 3, Tennessee 51

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (19) runs the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee is the far superior team with great players on both sides of the field. Plus, Furman did not really impress in their first game, only scoring 20 points against a division two team. This game should not be close, and I think Tennessee takes it easily," Powell said.

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