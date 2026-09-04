Tennessee Volunteers vs. Furman Paladins Game Predictions
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday, which is the first game of the season for the Vols. Fans will get a chance to see what the season has in store, along with many of the new players and key changes.
Our staff put together their predictions ahead of the contest. Here is who each of them believes will win, along with what the score will be.
Caleb Sisk: Furman 13 - Tennessee 52
"I think this game will have plenty of ups and downs for Tennessee, due to the fact that this will be used as an adjustment game. Don't forget that they have a new defensive staff across the board, other than Coach William Inge (LB Coach) and Coach Rodney Garner (DL Coach). This will be a process to pick up on, but with a great offensive performance, I believe the Vols get this one done with not many problems," Sisk said.
Dale Dowden: Furman 6 - Tennessee 49
"This is a game that may not be the cleanest all the way through, as it is first game, but there will be an emphasis on playing clean and executing at a high level. You'd like to get enough accomplished with the starting unit to start subbing by halftime to give quality reps to the backups and heavy contributors. I'd expect both the first team and second offenses to have a pretty wide open playback got the most part. The Vols should take care of the season opener and get plenty of work during the day preparing for another long, brutal season," Dowden said
Major Passons: Furman 10 - Tennessee 69
"I think Tennessee wins comfortably and lights up the scoreboard for a statement win. I believe the Vols will keep Faizon and the starters in longer than they typically would to get more chemistry for the freshman quarterback," Passons said
Tyler Miller: Furman 7 - Tennessee 53
"Tennessee wins 53-7. The Vols are matched up with an FCS team, this is a game that they are very favored in, and I believe this contest could be over as early as halftime," Miller said.
Jake Nichols: Furman 20 - Tennessee 75
"I think Tennessee pours it on in the first half and keeps the pedal down late, but Furman manages to find the end zone once in the first half and twice more in the second amidst a high-scoring afternoon," Nichols said.
Matt Schilling: Furman 14 - Tennessee 42
"Faizon throws 4 TDs early, 28-7 at the half, which will lead to the 2nd / 3rd strings play the last third of the game, and primarily in the fourth quarter. Furman keeps its starters out there, they show some upside but not enough to overcome Tennessee’s offensive dominance," Schilling said.
Josh Greer: Furman 13 - Tennessee 52
"Tennessee’s talent gap across the roster is simply too wide for an FCS opponent to overcome. Faizon Brandon should move the offense efficiently behind a strong line and running game with DeSean Bishop. Furman’s offense will likely be limited to a couple of field goals and a potential garbage time score against Tennessee’s defense," Greer said.
Eli Elrod: Furman 14 - Tennessee 42
"I believe Furman struggles to run the ball as well as they did in week one due to Tennessee’s advantage on the line of scrimmage and because they turn the ball over multiple times through the air due to Jake Garcia’s history of being turnover-prone when having to force the ball downfield. I think Tennessee comes out firing in week 1 with Faizon throwing for 3 touchdowns and the Tennessee running back room combining for 3 touchdowns as well. I believe Tennessee will have a firm grasp on the game entering halftime and that by the fourth quarter the Vols will have the 2nd and 3rd unit getting some much-needed reps," Elrod said.
Wesley Powell: Furman 3, Tennessee 51
"Tennessee is the far superior team with great players on both sides of the field. Plus, Furman did not really impress in their first game, only scoring 20 points against a division two team. This game should not be close, and I think Tennessee takes it easily," Powell said.
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_