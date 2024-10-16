Tennessee Vols Target Details His Trip To Rocky Top
Knoxville, Tennessee, and Neyland Stadium were the host of nearly 100 recruits this past Saturday as the Vols took on the Florida Gators. Tennessee would go on to win their second home game in a row against Florida for the first time in over 20 years. Many recruiting classes would be represented by attending the game including the 2027 class which had a plethora of different athletes from different teams, states, and backgrounds.
One of the recruits to make it to campus was 2027 LB Blaize Battaglia from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. Milton is the home of current commits Tyler Redmond and Dylan Lewis who were both in attendance. Alpharetta is also the home of former beloved QB Joshua Dobbs. Battaglia caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“Overall, The visit to Tennessee was great. The stadium pulse was amazing and the coaches took their time to have conversations with me and they were very engaging.” The talented prospect would go more into detail about the coaches he spoke to. “I talked to Coach Inge, Coach Ekeler, coach O’Rourke, and Coach Breske. Coach Ekeler came over and his direct message was he wants a player with heart and character.”
The Vols winning in overtime fashion was something to brag about for many recruits. “I enjoyed seeing an overtime victory and I believe the defense was the key element in my opinion. It’s for sure one of the best experiences I’ve had in terms of visiting a school.”
Battaglia plans to continue to build his relationships with this coaching staff as he attends Tennessee more in the future. “Yes, I plan on continuing my relationship with these coaches.”
