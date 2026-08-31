Tennessee Vols vs Furman Paladins Game Week Preview

The Tennessee Vols football team will be starting their season this week against the Furman Paladins. It should be noted that the Paladins are entering their second game of the season despite it being the official first week that College football is back. Their first game was a 20-3 win over Anderson. This could give the Vols even more of an edge because they have the luxury of having game tape on their opponent.

Game Details for Tennessee vs Furman

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon speaks to a camper at his Youth Football Camp at Anderson County High School on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game will take place this Saturday on 9/5/26 at approximately 3:30 Eastern. The game will be played in Knoxville at Neyland Stadium. The game will not be aired on SEC Network +.

Analytics and Lines

ESPN analytics give the Vols a 99% chance of winning the matchup, which most would agree with as the Vols are ranked 20th in the preseason poll and many have high expectations for the season.

Along these lines the Vols are a 46.5 point favorite according to DraftKings and the point total is set at 66.5 points. When this is being written, the line has not had any movement from its original open.

Game Predictions

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is the first game of the season for the Vols for a reason. Tennessee has the clear advantage in every phase of the game. The Vols should not overlook anyone on their roster, though, and Tennessee should look to make quick work of the Paladins.

Ideally, this is a game where the Vols can get out to an early lead, then play more of their depth in the second half and get playing time for the younger players.

Notable Players to Watch

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The players to watch the game are unquestionably Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre. Though Brandon was named the starter, both should play ample drives to display their talents.

Brandon boasts a lot of talent, and the hope is he looks well above the competition. The offense should put up quick points behind the passing ability of Brandon. This should be a great game for Brandon to get his toes wet in college football.

MacIntyre will be looking to make a statement in this game as well. No decision is set in stone, and MacIntyre will be looking to add doubt to the decision. Every snap will be vital for MacIntyre to earn playing time.

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