Madden Iamaleava Commits To UCLA
2025 four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava (Long Beach, Ca.) committed to UCLA on Saturday. He's the younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Warren Central High School quarterback Madden Iamaleava pledged his collegiate services to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday evening. Iamaleava ranks as the No. 150 prospect in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's also the younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a high school social media sensation who will be Tennessee's starter this season.
The Vols did offer the younger Iamaleava and recruit him but zeroed in on Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre as "their guy" in the 2025 class. Nonetheless, a litany of west-coast powers came calling for Madden, and he opted to stay in Los Angeles, California, to play for the Bruins.
Iamaleava's stock has jumped over the past few months, as he's now a national recruit. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder joins UCLA's No. 30-ranked 2025 recruiting class as their top-rated prospect.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
