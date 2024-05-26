Volunteer Country

Madden Iamaleava Commits To UCLA

2025 four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava (Long Beach, Ca.) committed to UCLA on Saturday. He's the younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Evan Crowell

Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava is under pressure by St. Bonaventure's Jacob Moraga as he fires a pass during the first quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High's Larrabee Stadium.
Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava is under pressure by St. Bonaventure's Jacob Moraga as he fires a pass during the first quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High's Larrabee Stadium. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA

2025 four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava (Long Beach, Ca.) committed to UCLA on Saturday. He's the younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Warren Central High School quarterback Madden Iamaleava pledged his collegiate services to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday evening. Iamaleava ranks as the No. 150 prospect in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's also the younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a high school social media sensation who will be Tennessee's starter this season.

The Vols did offer the younger Iamaleava and recruit him but zeroed in on Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre as "their guy" in the 2025 class. Nonetheless, a litany of west-coast powers came calling for Madden, and he opted to stay in Los Angeles, California, to play for the Bruins.

Iamaleava's stock has jumped over the past few months, as he's now a national recruit. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder joins UCLA's No. 30-ranked 2025 recruiting class as their top-rated prospect.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.