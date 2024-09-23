Tennessee Volunteers' Bye Week Arrived at the Perfect Time
The Tennessee Volunteers' bye week has arrived at the perfect time for the program.
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the hottest teams in the sport right now as they sit with a perfect record through four weeks and are fresh off of a win against Oklahoma. Tennessee looks like a playoff threat and the AP poll rankings reflect, but now they head into the bye week, and it couldn't come at a more perfect time.
The next game on the schedule is a trip to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks and that has turned into a more interesting matchup than what was perceived during the offseason. Sam Pittman and his football team just defeated Auburn on the road and moved to 3-1 on the season. They were close to keeping their perfect record but an overtime loss to Oklahoma State put an end to that.
Arkansas has a game against Texas A&M this week before they get ready for the Volunteers, while head coach Josh Heupel and his team get to rest up and get prepared for their second SEC matchup. The Volunteers are a bit banged up right now following the Oklahoma game, so some time off was needed for the program to try and get some more bodies back into the lineup before the Arkansas game rolls up on the schedule.
If Tennessee wants to continue its push for a playoff spot, they will need to stay healthy and stay away from potential slip-ups against teams like Arkansas with games against Alabama and Georgia looming in the distance. It's a crucial off-week for the Volunteers and they will need to capitalize off of it.
