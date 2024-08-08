Tennessee Volunteers Could Have Monster Duo at Edge on Defense According to Staff
The Tennessee Volunteers could have a monstrous duo at edge on defense this season.
If Tennessee's defense is getting mentioned right now, it's likely because edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is getting brought up in the discussion. Pearce Jr. had an incredible 2023 campaign and many are expecting him to be even better this season and maybe even turn himself into a candidate for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the best news for Tennessee this season wouldn't be for Pearce Jr. to take over the show, it would be for him to share the spotlight.
Joshua Josephs and Pearce Jr. arrived at Tennessee in the same recruiting class. Both were highly rated prospects coming out of high school and both were expected to have big seasons for the Volunteers last year. Pearce Jr. finished with 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 28 total tackles while Josephs finished with 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and 20 total tackles. Jospehs spoke about what his thoughts were on his performance last season, and he gave a very honest answer.
"Honestly, I feel like last year there was a little, like, jealousy in me," said Josephs. "I could see my boy James, he was turning up. It just felt like I wasn't playing like I wanted to play. So, instead of worrying about the next man, you always gotta worry about yourself. Focus on yourself. Strive for yourself. Not to impress other people."
Josephs wasn't the only one who felt like he did not get the most out of himself last season. Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner also felt like Josephs held back last season and took a bit of a turn in the wrong direction, but he also feels he is back on track for a great 2024 season.
"Josh is closer now to what he was when he first got here where last year he sort of took a dip," said Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner on Wednesday. "Sort of, I guess, maybe went into that sophomore low where now he’s coming back energized, more focused, more attention to detail. I think he’s put on some really good weight. I think he’s improved his play strength. I think he’s improved his power and his explosiveness. So I’m excited about this Josh Josephs that’s here right now. I really am."
If Tennessee can get great seasons from both Pearce Jr. and Josephs this season, then they are going to be a tandem nightmare for offensive lines all season and could be one of the best defensive duos in the country this year.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.