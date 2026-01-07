Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee football program has been one of the many football programs that have been able to make some moves when it comes to the college football portals, despite a lot of their potential moves being shut down. The Vols are in need of replacing some of their talented prospects, as there are many players who have already announced that they are going to the transfer portal from the Tennessee roster, which brings their total to nearly 30.

They had yet another player make his announcement on Wednesday, as the Vols are now losing someone who is viewed as a veteran on the roster. It's never good to lose a veteran, but it is even worse to lose a guy who's been in the program for four years, and that is exactly what is happening. The player they are losing is Trey Weary, who is a wide receiver who has spent the last four seasons with the Vols, and now only has one year of eligibility remaining, and will be testing his luck in the transfer portal.

He made his announcement with a thank you to many, including the fanbase. Take a look.

Trey Weary's Goodbye

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8), offensive lineman Brian Grant (73), wide receiver Jackson Locke (31), wide receiver Trey Weary (83) and wide receiver Chas Nimrod (81) celebrate a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"First and foremost, I'm incredibly grateful to The University of Tennessee and the entire football program for an unforgettable four years. Thank you to the coaches, strength staff, athletic training staff, equipment staff, and cafeteria staff for giving your all every day. Your commitment and care helped shape me as both a player and a man. To my teammates — thank you for the work, the memories, and the lifelong friendships. We pushed each other, showed up together, and the work paid off. I'm proud of what we accomplished. And to the best fan base in college football, IT'S GREAT TO BE A TENNESSEE VOL!!! As I prepare to graduate in Spring 2026, I've decided to enter the transfer portal, with one year of eligibility remaining. Developed in the SEC — dependable, assignment-sound, and special teams minded, ready to compete immediately. Being a walk-on has taught me to value the details, prepare like a starter, and never take an opportunity for granted. As I move forward, I'm looking for the best football situation where I can compete, help the team win, and produce quality game film. Committed to finding the right fit where preparation meets opportunity. Forever Grateful. Forever a Vol. #VFL #GBO."

— Trey Weary

