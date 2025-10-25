Tennessee vs Kentucky Wildcats Final Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when they are on fire, but they have been very shallow in their wins, as they have yet to pick up an SEC victory by more than one score.
This will be a test for them, but the rivalry against the Wildcats runs deep. This is a game that Josh Heupel has yet to lose. Here are our predictions, as the Tennessee Vols travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky in their annual rivalry game.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 17
The Tennessee Volunteers enter this game after a loss to the Crimson Tide on the road. I believe this game will be one to watch, but with that being said I think a late TD secures a 14-point victory for the Vols. The Vols will be satisfied with this performance, and will look for a major win against the Oklahoma Sooners next week on the road.
Offense: The Tennessee Vols have a lot they will look to improve on, but per usual, they walk away with a solid rushing performance in this one.
Defense: The Tennessee Volunteers defense will be one of the better defensive teams in the SEC. I believe they force multiple turnovers in this one, which is something that will catapult them to victory.
Bold Prediction: Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert drains a field goal from beyond 50 yards out in this one.
Dale Dowden: Tennessee 27, Kentucky 24
This game just has way too many loose ends to know how this is ultimately going to play out. Both teams are banged up, which comes with the season, but it gets worse the deeper you get. The Vols have not played as clean as they'd like on the road, and Kentucky may have found a fighting streak after last week's overtime loss to Texas. The overall talent should lean Tennessee's favor and may just out-athlete the Wildcats.
Offense: I look for the passing game to be an emphasis early on, spreading the ball around just to get the wideouts involved early, and Bishop will be a vital piece as always.
Defense: A vital focal point for this game may simply be tackling, as the missed tackles plagued the defense last week. Limit explosive plays over the top and tackle.
Bold Prediction: Bishop goes over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries or less.