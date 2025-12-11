Tennessee Football Star Chris Brazzell Announces NFL Draft Decision

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to make strides when it comes to their younger guys, and they continue to put themselves in a good position for the future of this program. One thing that is most notable is when you mention the older guys of this group in the impact that they left for the younger guys to carry on.

There were multiple question marks entering the college football season as the Tennessee program lost multiple players to the NCAA transfer portal in the NFL draft during the offseason, which totaled nearly 40 players.

One of the positions that got hit with the damage the most was the wide receiver position, as the Tennessee Volunteers lost a lengthy list of guys at the position, including some of their top players. Their leading receiver (Dont’e Thornton) entered the NFL draft and is now a rotational player for the Las Vegas Raiders. Another notable name who left the Vols is Squirrel White, who joined the Florida State Seminoles.

This left the walls with their only returning player, who occasionally played, which was Chris Brazzell. Brazzell was the No. 4 player in the rotation last season and never had the chance to completely show what he was capable of during last season, but in this season, he was the true gem at the position for the Vols. He finished the season with over 1000 yards, and he had nine touchdowns to go with it.

Fans awaited the decision following the regular season, whether or not he would be going to the NFL draft or if he would remain at Tennessee, and his decision has officially been made.

Chris Brazzell Makes His Decision

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The over-talented wide receiver is off to the NFL and will forgo the rest of the season as he opted out of the Music City Bowl game. He is someone who has been viewed as a possible top 32 pick, which means he would be a first-rounder in the NFL draft, but at the same time, anything can change, especially with the NFL combine, which remains unknown if he will be attending.

He definitely left his mark in this season with the Vols, as they will now embark on their new journey with a very similar-looking group without their star player next season. It is safe to say that this comes as no shock, but the Vols will definitely notice that their leading receiver is gone.

