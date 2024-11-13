Tennessee Volunteers' Dont'e Thornton Posses Injury Concern Ahead Of Georgia Game
Nico Iamaleava will play a determining factor entering Saturday's game against Georgia, but what about Dont'e Thornton Jr?
The Tennessee vs. Georgia football midweek injury report is set to be released later today. The biggest name on the list will likely be star QB Nico Iamaleava. However many haven’t talked much about Tennessee’s leading receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. who went out with an injury in the second half against Mississippi State.
Thornton didn’t return to the competition against the Bulldogs as his reported injury was an “upper body injury”. Tennessee’s wide receiver had 104 yards and a touchdown on the day before he went down with an injury and was nearly ruled out immediately on the sideline. This injury came after Iamaleava was injured in the game.
Tennessee fans will learn a lot from the injury report that will be released later today. Both Iamaleava and Thornton are expected to be on the injury report. This isn’t the first time this season that Thornton has found himself on the injury report, as he was reported to potentially miss the Florida game but played in it.
If Thornton was to miss Saturday's game the Vols will be expected to use Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb more. Both wideouts played a huge role last season due to injuries that haunted the receiver group.
Tennessee will need all of the help they can get as they are set for their toughest competition later this week as they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee will likely enter this game as double-digit underdogs however, Georgia’s struggles as of late seem to show positive signs for the 7th ranked Volunteers.
