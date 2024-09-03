Tennessee Volunteers Looking to Make Massive Jump from Week One to Week Two
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to make a massive jump in week two compared to week one.
Fresh off of a 69-3 win over Chattanooga, Tennessee coaches and players met with media on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming game against NC State which will be played at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Volunteers looked really good in week one but according to defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, they're expecting their players to take a big step forward in week two.
"You want to make the biggest jump from game one to game two," Martinez said. "We want to see the alignments better, the communication has to be better, getting lined up at a faster pace and getting their eyes where they belong."
Martinez said this in response to a question about true freshman defensive back Boo Carter and how played on Saturday. Here is what Martinez responded with to that question.
"I thought [Carter} did a great job. Made some plays, the moment wasn't too big," Martinez said. "We'd love to see how he plays this game because you make your biggest jump from game one to game two."
The Volunteers will have a tougher challenge this week against NC State than they did against Chattanooga, but if their young players and even veteran players do take an even bigger step forward in week two, they just might cruise through their week two matchup. These next couple of weeks are important for Tennessee as they have NC State and then Kent State at home before they travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners in their first conference game of the season.
