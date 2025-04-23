Tennessee Volunteers Make Final Cut For Four Star Prospect Brayden Rouse
Four-star prospect Brayen Rouse is down to his final four schools, he announced on his X page. His final four includes Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.
Rouse has also set up his official visits. He is set to visit Alabama on May 30th-June 1st, Michigan June 6th-8th, Texas June 13-15th, and Tennessee June 20th-22nd. Before narrowing down his list, Rouse held 45 offers per 247Sports.
He has been a constant visitor in Knoxville, visiting the Vols recently on April 12th. He also visited Rocky Top for Tennessee Junior Day, which is a day of priority for college programs that show how much they want you. The Volunteers have remained constant in the relationship with Rouse and showing him that he is a priority for the program.
According to On3, Rouse is a four-star prospect, the No. 7 LB, No. 19 player in Georgia, and No. 156 player nationally. He’s continued to climb up the rankings on 247Sports and On3 Rankings. Here is my interview with him before he became a prominent prospect
Rouse is coming off an elite season for the Kell Longhorns, where he finished with 105 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. He also finished with 25 catches, 378 yards, and eight touchdowns on offense.
What makes him an elite prospect at the linebacker spot is his versatility. He can play edge rusher and be disruptive, making big plays in the backfield. He is known for his ability to set the edge and be able to force negative plays for the opposing team’s offense. He can also be an elite weakside linebacker covering top-end tight ends and receivers in space. I think another area where he stands out is his open-field tackling. Rouse is one of the better tacklers one-on-one in open space.
Volunteers will be in a battle to land one of the best linebacker recruits in the country and will be the final program he visits for the OV season. Tennessee certainly has an edge, but Michigan, Texas, and Alabama are pushing hard for his service. Can the Volunteers land the blue-chip prospect?