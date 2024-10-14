Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Men's Basketball Ranked Inside Top 15 for Preseason AP Poll

The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team has been ranked inside of the top 15 for the preseason AP poll.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes during a men’s basketball practice in Thompson-Boling Arena in Food City Center, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes during a men’s basketball practice in Thompson-Boling Arena in Food City Center, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While college football is still in full swing and the Tennessee Volunteers are still in the mix for a potential playoff spot, college basketball is right around the corner as well. The Volunteers are coming off of a deep postseason run last year and looking to be right back in this mix this season. With that said, the preseason AP top 25 have been released and Tennessee was included on the list.

Tennessee did lose some key players in the form of Dalton Knecht and Santiago Vescovi, but they have reloaded with another top-end roster under coach Barnes. Zakai Zeigler is a notable returnee who averaged over 10 points a game last season and Tennessee also dipped their hand into the transfer portal and pulled out some keynote additions as well.

Men's Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25

  1. Kansas
  2. Alabama
  3. UConn
  4. Houston
  5. Iowa State
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Duke
  8. Baylor
  9. UNC
  10. Arizona
  11. Auburn
  12. Tennessee
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Purdue
  15. Creighton
  16. Arkansas
  17. Indiana
  18. Marquette
  19. Texas
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Florida
  22. UCLA
  23. Kentucky
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Rutgers

Tennessee has an exhibition game against No. 17 Indiana on Oct. 27th at Tennessee and then will opne their season at home against Gardner-Webb. Some notable out of conference matchups include Louisville, Virginia, the Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship tournament, Miami, Illinois and Syracuse.

