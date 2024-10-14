Tennessee Volunteers Men's Basketball Ranked Inside Top 15 for Preseason AP Poll
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team has been ranked inside of the top 15 for the preseason AP poll.
While college football is still in full swing and the Tennessee Volunteers are still in the mix for a potential playoff spot, college basketball is right around the corner as well. The Volunteers are coming off of a deep postseason run last year and looking to be right back in this mix this season. With that said, the preseason AP top 25 have been released and Tennessee was included on the list.
Tennessee did lose some key players in the form of Dalton Knecht and Santiago Vescovi, but they have reloaded with another top-end roster under coach Barnes. Zakai Zeigler is a notable returnee who averaged over 10 points a game last season and Tennessee also dipped their hand into the transfer portal and pulled out some keynote additions as well.
Men's Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25
- Kansas
- Alabama
- UConn
- Houston
- Iowa State
- Gonzaga
- Duke
- Baylor
- UNC
- Arizona
- Auburn
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Purdue
- Creighton
- Arkansas
- Indiana
- Marquette
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- UCLA
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Rutgers
Tennessee has an exhibition game against No. 17 Indiana on Oct. 27th at Tennessee and then will opne their season at home against Gardner-Webb. Some notable out of conference matchups include Louisville, Virginia, the Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship tournament, Miami, Illinois and Syracuse.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports