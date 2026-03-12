Son of Famous Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart Signs with Tennessee Track

Kevin Hart is one of the most famous comedians and actors on the planet. He started out doing stand-up comedy gigs, and over time, grew his fame. Eventually, he got into movies where he became just as, if not a bigger, sensation. He is most known for his roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Night School, and many others.

Kevin Hart’s Instagram account is currently the 23rd most followed account in the world, the 19th most followed account that is a person’s account, and the sixth most followed account among all actors and actresses.

Hart’s son and second-oldest child, Hendrix Hart, has become a household name himself on the track and field scene. Hendrix runs at the esteemed Sierra Canyon High School, which has produced multiple athletic alumni like Bronny James and Amari Bailey.

Hendrix Hart Commits to Tennessee Track

Feb 17, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with his sister Jordan Mitchell and actor Kevin Hart and his son Hendrix Hart during the slam dunk contest in the 2018 All Star Saturday Night at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was announced on Hendrix Hart’s social media earlier today that the senior was committing to Tennessee to run track at the next level.

Kevin Hart put out a post on his Instagram account congratulating his son on his commitment. The post showed various photos of Hendrix on his recruiting visit to Tennessee and had the caption "Proud of you son…. The sky is the limit! Continue to raise your personal bar…. I can’t wait to see what you do next! We all love you, champ.”

Hart also visited the University of Southern California (USC) back in October.

Hart is one of three players to sign with Tennessee today, as Kenan Burge out of Atlanta, Georgia, and Brady Pineo out of Tampa, Florida, also signed with the Volunteers.

Some of Hendrix’s high school accolades include being the Great Southwest Classic Champion in the 200 meters (and setting a school record in the process) and the runner-up in the 2025 CIF SS Division Finals. According to the Tennessee track and field’s Instagram, he runs a 10.68 in the 100 meters and a 21.35 in the 200 meters.

Tennessee track and field is showing out this season, and it is easy to see why Hendrix would want to come. The Volunteers had 19 entries combined from both the girls and the boys track and field teams in the NCAA Indoor Championships, which is the third most amongst all schools in the country. The National Championships will be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on March 13th and 14th. If any Tennessee fans want to watch the events, they will be streamed on various ESPN networks and ESPN+.