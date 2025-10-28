Tennessee Volunteers Receiver Braylon Staley Previews Oklahoma Matchup

Volunteer Country

Tennessee football redshirt freshman receiver Braylon Staley previews the week of preparation that the offense is taking ahead of the matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Tennessee football program will host Oklahoma this week with a lot on the line in the race for a bid in the College Football Playoff and the explosive Volunteers offense will be challenged with a tough Sooners defense.

With the black helmets and jerseys, returning home to Neyland Stadium and getting to play in front of the fans, and just a premier SEC matchup at night, the atmosphere will be intense.

Redshirt freshman receiver Braylon Staley detailed the week of preparation that the offense has taken leading into gameday against Oklahoma to make sure that Joey Aguilar and the passing attack can have another successful outing.

Braylon Staley Speaks on Preparation for Oklahoma Defense

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They are very talented, they are physical and I mean those boys are ready to play. They want to get after it."

He did note that when preparing for opponents this season, the offense has had to keep an open mind, as they have seen looks and strategies from opposing defenses that they did not see at all on film, so they will not be surprised if the Sooners try to mix in some wrinkles as well.

"Yeah, it's a lot. Just coming in to games and you don't know what you are going to see. You might not see the same thing you see on tape, so I think you just got to be ready for anything that comes you way."

Staley Details Impact of Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates in the end zone with Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It opens up a lot for me and Mike (Matthews), because teams want to bracket him now, and they open the middle up. If they try to bracket the middle, they open the outside back up, so you got to pick your posion to be honest."

Staley Speaks on Freshman Receiver Contributors

Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was good, for (Radarious Jackson) to be out for so long then come in and make a big catch, you know it is good to see him out there. He is happy and I am glad for him... (Travis Smith Jr.) is doing good. He'll be at practice and be all hyped up and what not. He is ready to get back on the field too and I can't wait for him to get back."

As they have battled through injuries, Staley has been a consistent positive presence for the freshman receivers this season, as he was in their shoes just last season.

"Honestly, just telling them not to get frustrated, like I know that time comes, but when I got frustrated and I knew I had two older guys in front of me, but I knew I was going to have to wait, so I just stayed my course, did my thing, kept my head down and kept working. So, I tell them that all the time."

Now, with a year of learning under his belt, he feels comfortable and confident operating in the offense and it has led to a massive breakout season for the redshirt freshman.

"Yeah, I am very comfortable (this year). I feel like last year, I was just you seeing other people work and I'm trying to learn as well, but I think now I am very comfortable in this offense."


Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that receiver Braylon Staley said when previewing the matchup against Oklahoma.

