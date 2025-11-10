Tennessee Volunteers Set to Wear Their Grey Uniforms
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better teams in the SEC, which has kept them inside the top-25 since the very first game of the season when they traveled to Atlanta to take on the Syracuse Orange. This is a game that helped shoot them up the rankings but they would later drop three games. Those games being against the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be tasked with their final non-conference game of the regular season when they take on the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday. This is the first of their three final home games, as they will be taking on the Florida Gators the next week, and the Vanderbilt Commodores in their final week.
Tennessee Will Wear Their Grey Uniforms Saturday
The Tennessee Vols will be playing against the New Mexico State Aggies with a new flavor. That new flavor being their 2025 grey alternates, and this will be the final grey alternate uniform that the Vols will wear when it comes to the Nike deal, as they will be off to Adidas following this season, after they struck a huge deal that will be making them a boatload more money. They will be one of the faces of the company instead of playing second fiddle with Nike, per reports.
The grey uniform is a bit different this year as this jersey is paired with a secondary color of orange. This is a two tone uniform combo that pays tribute to many different things. The Volunteer Spirit is shown through these uniforms, which many fans had mixed feelings on, but I believe these are some clean uniforms.
Tennessee has had four straight seasons with a different grey uniform. Their first season was Hendon Hooker's final season, which was the original grey Nike uniforms. Following that they went with the Joe Milton led grey with the orange shoulder trim. The following year a.k.a. last season was led by the Nico Iamaleava hype, which sported arguably the most fan favorite uuniform, which was the tri-star design. Now they will be paying tribute to many different Volunteer ways, which has many excited to see exactly how this will look come gameday. Tennessee has the chance to win this game, and that will be the expectation as they are coming off one of the most heartbreaking losses of the season.