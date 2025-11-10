Ohio State Flips Legend Bey From Tennessee Football
There are many different teams that have started to try to round out their 2026 recruiting class, including the Tennessee Vols, who have done a great job landing their guys in the 2026 class. This includes two of the top players in the nation. Those players are Faizon Brandon and Tristen Keys.
Legend Bey Announces He is Flipping From Tennessee to Ohio State
One of the commits in the Tennessee Vols class has officially made his decision, and he has flipped away from the Tennessee Volunteers. He is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes now that he has flipped away from the Tennessee Vols.
That prospect is Legend Bey, who is a Texas High School star. The Texas star attends North Forney High School, and plays QB in high school, but that isn't the case in college. He will be playing wide receiver or running back if not both at the next level. He is one of the fastest players in the country, and this has helped him gain his offers along the way.
Bey has quickly become one of the hottest names in the recruiting cycle, which led to the Vols losing his commitment.
The Vols originally landed the prospect over the Texas A&M Aggies, which is something that was noticed around the country.
The Vols still have three of their wide receivers committed, as they have a commitment from Keys who is the leader of this group. That being as he is the pole sitter for the wide receiver position, being named as the No. 1 wide receiver in the state of Mississippi and the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation.
One of the other commits is one of the longest-reigning commits in the class. That prospect being Tyreek King from Knoxville Catholic. He is someone who has been committed since October 31st of last season.
The final commit at the wide receiver is Salesi Moa, who may play DB instead of wide receiver. The prospect is a five-star currently in the state of Utah. He brings a lot of elusiveness in the state, and he is someone that remains to be one of the better athletes in the country.
Tennessee will likely be done at the wide receiver position in the 2026 recruiting class. This being because of how late this news has developed, as Early Signing Day begins in less than a month away.