Tennessee Basketball Drops in New AP Poll Ranking Despite Undefeated Start
The Tennessee Volunteers officially started their 2025-2026 basketball season, which has resulted in the Tennessee basketball team winning their very first two games of the college basketball season. They kicked their season off with a game against Mercer, which wasn't exactly the way you would like to start the season, as the Tennessee basketball team struggled at times to be able to score on their defense; however, their defense did show up in ways that you would have liked, which was eye-catching. The first half was quite underwhelming, but at the same time, they were able to jump up and do exactly what you would ask when it comes to the second half offensively, but the defense took a step back.
They would then jump to their game against Northern Kentucky. They looked much better in this contest, as they walked away with a major victory when it came to the point differential factor. This was a game that showcased the true talent that both Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie bring to the table. Both players played their tails off, and they walked away with a major victory which she would think would neutralize the issues that they showed in the very first game of the season as this is something that can easily happen due to the fact that it is a brand new team with a lot of their leaders gone, including a guy like Zakai Ziegler, who was a four-year contributor and a three-year captain for this Tennessee team.
Tennessee Falls in The AP Poll
That wouldn't be the case, as the Tennessee Vols fell in the rankings, as they were previously ranked 18th before the season began and during their first two games. The Vols dropped two spots in this week's edition when it comes to the Monday AP Poll. They will now sport the 20 by their name, as they play one game this week, and that will be a game that they are expected to win.
The Vols will be playing against North Florida, which will be their third game of the season. North Florida is the same team that the Vols were able to get Chaz Lanier from, which makes fans look at this as the Chaz Lanier tipoff. Tennessee will look to improve its defensive and offensive efforts in this game as it will look to push the ranking up next week, which is very possible.