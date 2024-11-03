Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Stays Put in Latest College Football AP Poll Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers jump a couple of spots in the latest college football AP poll rankings.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was yet another chaotic week of college football this past weekend. A good number of ranked teams took a loss this weekend. Most notably, South Carolina defeated Texas A&M, Iowa State earned their first loss of the season, Clemson fell to Louisville and Ohio State defeated Penn State. The Tennessee Volunteers however did not lose this weekend and improved to 7-1 on the season.

Despite being down 10-7 at halftime to Kentucky, Tennessee came storming back in the second half to defeat the Wildcats by a final score of 28-18. Running back Dylan Sampson set a new program record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Sampson has been the focal point of the offense this year and is a big reason why they still sit with just one loss at this point in the season.

The college football playoff rankings will make their debut this week but the AP poll rankings have been released ahead of this next week of college football and here is where they currently sit.

AP Poll Rankings Week 11:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. BYU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. LSU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Iowa State
  18. Army
  19. Clemson
  20. Washington State
  21. Colorado
  22. Kansas State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Louisville

