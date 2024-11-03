Tennessee Volunteers Stays Put in Latest College Football AP Poll Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers jump a couple of spots in the latest college football AP poll rankings.
It was yet another chaotic week of college football this past weekend. A good number of ranked teams took a loss this weekend. Most notably, South Carolina defeated Texas A&M, Iowa State earned their first loss of the season, Clemson fell to Louisville and Ohio State defeated Penn State. The Tennessee Volunteers however did not lose this weekend and improved to 7-1 on the season.
Despite being down 10-7 at halftime to Kentucky, Tennessee came storming back in the second half to defeat the Wildcats by a final score of 28-18. Running back Dylan Sampson set a new program record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Sampson has been the focal point of the offense this year and is a big reason why they still sit with just one loss at this point in the season.
The college football playoff rankings will make their debut this week but the AP poll rankings have been released ahead of this next week of college football and here is where they currently sit.
AP Poll Rankings Week 11:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- LSU
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Army
- Clemson
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Kansas State
- Pittsburgh
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
