Tennessee Volunteers vs NC State Football Tickets, Expensive Get In Price
Tennessee Volunteers vs NC State football tickets available for the week two matchup in Charlotte, North Carolina.
One of the biggest games of the weekend for week two of college football is the ranked matchup between North Carolina State and the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams are 1-0 heading into the weekend so someone's bid at a perfect season is going to come an early end. With it being one of the biggest games of the weekend, ticket prices have reflected that.
Tennessee Volunteers vs NC State Ticket Prices:
According to Stubhub, right now the cheapest ticket to the game is listed at $79 in section 554 which is in the upper bowl behind one of the end zones. The most expensive ticket is listed for $1,908 in section 343 which sits right at the 50-yard line.
The two teams are playing at a neutral site at Bank of America Stadium for the Duke' Mayo Classic. They have played one another a total of three times in the program's history and Tennessee owns two of the matchups. The most recent game was in 2012 when Tennessee defeated NC State by a final score of 35-21.
How to Watch Tennessee vs NC State:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
