Tennessee Volunteers vs NC State Updated Betting Odds, Vols Multiple Score Favorite
An updated look at the betting odds for Saturday's ranked matchup between Tennessee vs NC State.
The Tennessee Volunteers got their season off to a great start in week one as they handled Chattanooga. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was everything that he was advertised to be and the team as a whole was clicking on all cylinders. Now the Volunteers are faced with their first P4 opponent of the season against NC State, but the odds are looking to be Tennessee's favorite.
Tennessee vs NC State Updated Betting Odds:
According to DraftKings, the Volunteers are a 10-point favorite going into this matchup. The line opened at 5.5 in favor of Tennessee, it started at 7.5 this week and now it has climbed up to a 10-point spread ahead of Saturday. NC State struggled a bit with Western Carolina in week one, so that might have to do with the movement on the line. The over/under is set at 59.5.
The two teams are playing at a neutral site at Bank of America Stadium for the Duke' Mayo Classic. They have played one another a total of three times in the program's history and Tennessee owns two of the matchups. The most recent game was in 2012 when Tennessee defeated NC State by a final score of 35-21.
How to Watch Tennessee vs NC State:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
