Tennessee vs Alabama Final Score Predictions
The final score predictions are in for the Tennessee vs Alabama game.
One of the biggest matchups for week eight action in college football will be taking place in Neyland Stadium as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing off. Both teams are coming into the game with a loss on their record in games both programs feel like they probably should have one. Both also had a struggling performance last week but managed to come out with a win. The expectations are high for Saturday but this feels like a must-win game for both teams.
With that said, here is how the staff at Tennessee Volunteers on SI sees the game playing out:
Tennessee vs Alabama Predictions:
Jonathan Williams: Alabama 33, Tennessee 24
This game for me ultimately boils down to what do I trust the most for both teams. I trust that Alabama is going to be able to hit explosive plays and that Jalen Milroe is going to be a difference maker in this game. I also trust Tennessee's defense to make some big plays throughout this game. However, what I don't trust is Tennessee's ability to hit explosive plays on offense through the air and able to be consistent enough on offense to take down the Crimson Tide.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 21, Alabama 17
Tennessee is set for their biggest home game of the season. This game leaves a lot on the table for one team and starts to heat up playoff conversation for the other. Alabama and Tennessee have both shared some struggles recently. It truly will come down to who can get over their struggles first and being inside Neyland Stadium in-front of 101,000 fans will definitely play a factor. Dylan Sampson and Tennessee will defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday by a firm score of 21-17.
Tanner Johnson: Alabama 28, Tennessee 20
The Vols’ offense has not looked good enough the last few weeks to feel confident they can score with Alabama. The Tide have not faced a defense like Tennessee’s, but Jalen Milroe’s ability to improvise could give the Vols fits. Nico Iamaleava is going to have to show that he can rise to the occasion in a high-profile environment against a championship-caliber team. While he may prove that at some point this season, this week does not seem like the time to expect it from him. The Vols will be competitive in this game, but it will always feel like they are one big play away from turning the tables. If that big play does come, Alabama will likely answer it.
