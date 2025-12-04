Alabama Commit Flips to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have been doing a good job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they are hopeful to land some of the better prospects when it comes to the rest of their recruiting board. There are multiple players in the class who have yet to commit or are near the top of the board that is already committed elsewhere. The Vols have the chance to be able to land one of the better commits for one team in the SEC.

It's not just any team in the SEC but a top rival for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they have been able to flip one of the Alabama Crimson Tide commits.

JJ Finch Commits to Tennessee

JJ Finch visiting with Josh Heupel | JJ Finch

That commit is JJ Finch. Finch is someone who is at the top of many boards at the defensive tackle position. He has been one of the better players in the state of Indiana, and is someone that many point at as a high-end priority level prospect for many different schools. He is a guy that many believe could be a difference maker when he gets to the next level.

The prospect is rated as high as 470th nationally (according to Rivals), which makes him a three-star. While he is a three-star, he is a guy who has made waves as one of the better three-stars in the nation, and is someone who has caught the attention of many for a reason. Finch committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide back on June 22nd, but has been in communication with the Vols ever since. He recently visited the Vols, and the relationship grew, just as his love for the program did.

He will be yet another weapon that the Vols will have on the defensive line, as he joins a list of guys that will be returning and making their Vols debut next season. In the 2026 class alone, he will be joining multiple previous commits, with the chance of joining some new commits as well if the Vols pull off some more flips and some new additions from uncommitted prospects. Finch was one of the guys near the top of their board, so them landing him is a huge plus for everything that the Vols have been building in recent months.

The signs seem to be positive, as they will finish with a top-10 class, but if that is the case, they will be making a bigger push come next year.

