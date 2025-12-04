JJ Finch Signs With Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams in the nation that are hopeful to make a big splash when it comes to the biggest timeline event on the recruiting timeline that lasts a full 365 days. The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to recruiting prospects, but they needed to finish the job when it comes to Early Signing Day.

There were multiple players that the Vols needed to land, and there were multiple players that the Vols did land along the way, as they landed some of the top targets on their board, but when they landed those guys, more popped up higher on the list. A long-term target for the Vols has officially flipped his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.

That player is JJ Finch, who flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Tennessee Volunteers. Not only that but he signed with the Tennessee Volunteers, despite this decision being newer.

BIO

JJ Finch visiting with Josh Heupel | JJ Finch

• Name: JJ Finch



• School: Warren Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)



• Position: Defensive Lineman



• Measurements: 6'3, 260-pounds



• Star Rating: Three-star

Finch is a force upfront. He is a three-star, but one of the three stars that everyone wanted. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and was expected to be an ace that they held onto, but that is no longer, as the Tennessee Vols have won over his recruitment. Much of the thanks is to be given out to this staff never gave up on his recruitment. They made it clear that they wanted to land his commitment, and indeed they did.

Tennessee Recruiting History

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

• Offer Date: April 24th, 2024



• Official Visit Date: June 13th, 2025



• Commitment Date: December 3rd, 2025

The Tennessee Vols adding Finch is huge, because he is a guy that brings many different things to the table, including the addition of a solid player at a position that they needed more depth at. He is a guy that could be a major impact if given the right opportunity and if he is given that opportunity, expect Finch to make the most of it. This defense allows the likes of Finch and company to see the field early, as they sub heavily on the defensive line, and it is rare for them to escape this group without any injuries. Finch will be one of the many guys that make a huge impact for the Vols being inside the top-10.

More Vols News