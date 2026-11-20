No. 9 Tennessee has a chance to make LSU’s biggest strength and weakness work in its favor Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Sam Leavitt leads the SEC with 279.7 passing yards per game. He also leads the conference with 12 interceptions, three of which came in last week’s 22–21 loss to Texas. The more often LSU has to lean on his arm, the more chances Tennessee’s secondary has to change the game.

Make LSU Throw on Third Down

The best way to get to Leavitt starts on first down. LSU running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 838 yards and eight scores. If he keeps the Tigers in second-and-short, they can run, use play-action, or let Leavitt keep the ball. Leavitt has eight rushing touchdowns of his own. If the Vols can hold up against the run like they have all season, they can put LSU in third-and-long. That gives Tennessee a chance to make it a long day for Sam Leavitt. The Vols have been strong at generating quarterback pressure and sacks. That combined with the skilled seondary are a rough matchup for LSU.

Let Ty Redmond and Dejuan Lane Make Plays

Ty Redmond leads the SEC with 11 pass breakups, and Dejuan Lane leads the league with five picks. Through 10 games, Tennessee’s defensive backs have 10 interceptions, while the Vols have allowed just four passing touchdowns. Lane alone has picked off more passes than Tennessee has allowed for scores through the air. LSU’s top target, Jackson Harris, has nine touchdown catches. Tennessee can use safety help over the top when Harris threatens deep and give Redmond room to contest throws underneath. If Leavitt tries to fit a pass between the two levels, Lane has a chance to get to the ball. TJ Metcalf, Qua Moss, and Kayin Lee have also contributed big to the Vols' playmaking secondary

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Vols showed how fast the game can turn last week at Texas A&M. TJ Metcalf and Lane each picked off a pass in the fourth quarter of a 22–7 win. An early pick against LSU could be just as big if it gives Tennessee a short field and a chance to take the lead. From there, the score can help the pass rush and the secondary. If Tennessee gets ahead and keeps LSU behind the chains, the Tigers may have to throw more often as the game wears on. That gives Redmond more chances to end drives and Lane more chances to give the Vols the ball back. Tennessee has a few key pieces missing on both sides of the ball, but the defense has found a way to be dominant all season.

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